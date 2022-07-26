Rotala (LON:ROL) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of Rotala PLC (LON:ROL – Get Rating) were down 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 29.06 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 30.50 ($0.37). Approximately 13,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 33,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.50 ($0.38).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Rotala in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Rotala alerts:

Rotala Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 32.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 30.77. The company has a market cap of £15.01 million and a P/E ratio of 315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.24, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Rotala Company Profile

Rotala Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides bus services in the United Kingdom. The company operates commercial and subsidized bus routes for businesses, local authorities, and the general public. It also engages in the property holding business. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tividale, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rotala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotala and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.