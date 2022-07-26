Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Price Target to SEK 345

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from SEK 370 to SEK 345 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 385 to SEK 390 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 370 to SEK 360 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boliden AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $351.25.

Boliden AB (publ) Trading Up 2.4 %

OTCMKTS:BDNNY opened at $62.03 on Friday. Boliden AB has a fifty-two week low of $55.19 and a fifty-two week high of $108.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.99.

Boliden AB (publ) Increases Dividend

Boliden AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:BDNNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $2.5914 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.05%. This is a boost from Boliden AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.83.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

