Royal Mail plc (ROYMY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 28th

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.2698 per share on Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 13.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Royal Mail Stock Performance

ROYMY opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Royal Mail has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $14.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROYMY shares. UBS Group cut Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 710 ($8.55) to GBX 410 ($4.94) in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 400 ($4.82) to GBX 320 ($3.86) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Peel Hunt lowered Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Royal Mail from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Mail presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $371.67.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Read More

