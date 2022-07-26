Royale Finance Price Reaches $0.0033 (ROYA)

Royale Finance (ROYA) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Royale Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Royale Finance has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. Royale Finance has a total market cap of $173,873.50 and approximately $402.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00017416 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00031778 BTC.

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance launched on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,657,794 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance.

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

