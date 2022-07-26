Rune Market Capitalization Tops $248,773.27 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Rune coin can now be purchased for approximately $18.40 or 0.00087910 BTC on exchanges. Rune has a total market cap of $248,773.27 and $111.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004777 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001571 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002186 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00017295 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001961 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000309 BTC.
Rune Coin Profile
Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm.
Rune Coin Trading
