S.C. Financial Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $3,696,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 142.1% in the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 20,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 11,904 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 113,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 41.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,149,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,251,000 after purchasing an additional 335,135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $97.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.19. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

