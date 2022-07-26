S.C. Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.3% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Guggenheim upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.43.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.37. 5,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,713. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.97 and its 200-day moving average is $107.51. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $88.87 and a one year high of $122.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

