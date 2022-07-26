S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 623 ($7.51).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on S4 Capital from GBX 550 ($6.63) to GBX 360 ($4.34) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($7.71) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Numis Securities lowered their price objective on S4 Capital from GBX 450 ($5.42) to GBX 215 ($2.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

In other S4 Capital news, insider Scott Spirit purchased 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 297 ($3.58) per share, with a total value of £49,599 ($59,757.83).

S4 Capital stock traded down GBX 3.87 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 114.73 ($1.38). The company had a trading volume of 4,415,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,953. The stock has a market cap of £638.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09. S4 Capital has a 1 year low of GBX 110.39 ($1.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 878 ($10.58). The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 242.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 355.98.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

