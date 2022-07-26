SAFE DEAL (SFD) Trading 14.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $4.41 million and $2,087.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for $1.16 or 0.00005532 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004775 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001582 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002179 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00017335 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001979 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000310 BTC.
SAFE DEAL Profile
SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 3,830,059 coins and its circulating supply is 3,802,917 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade.
Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL
