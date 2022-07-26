SAFE DEAL (SFD) Trading 14.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $4.41 million and $2,087.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for $1.16 or 0.00005532 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004775 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00017335 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000310 BTC.

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 3,830,059 coins and its circulating supply is 3,802,917 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

