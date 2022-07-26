SafeCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.75 Million (SAFE)

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 26th. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $2.75 million and approximately $17.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0991 or 0.00000474 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

