Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 19.1% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $28,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,987,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,808,003,000 after buying an additional 127,231 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,751,506,000 after purchasing an additional 712,630 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,662,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,379,000 after purchasing an additional 30,989 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,649,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $854,352,000 after acquiring an additional 173,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,204,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,144,000 after acquiring an additional 168,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $300.27 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $292.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

