Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 205.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock opened at $46.82 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $59.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.19.

