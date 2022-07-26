Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 3.7% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $160.23 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $158.02 and a 1-year high of $193.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.70.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

