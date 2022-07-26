Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $931,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 50,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,320,000 after acquiring an additional 13,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 102,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $238.54 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.19 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.55.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

