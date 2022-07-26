Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $2.30 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 1.6% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 15,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $435,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 47,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 69,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.66.

BAC stock opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.29. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $271.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

