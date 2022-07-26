Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $902,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 86,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 12,354 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $121,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VFH opened at $80.91 on Tuesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.55 and a fifty-two week high of $102.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.43.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.