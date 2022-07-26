Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Sells 349 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSBC. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in HSBC by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 68,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in HSBC by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HSBC opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $38.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.30.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 23.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 515 ($6.20) to GBX 525 ($6.33) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on HSBC from GBX 540 ($6.51) to GBX 550 ($6.63) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Investec raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.11) to GBX 624 ($7.52) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.29.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

