SafeMoon Inu (SMI) Tops One Day Volume of $38,128.00

SafeMoon Inu (SMI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 26th. One SafeMoon Inu coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeMoon Inu has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. SafeMoon Inu has a market cap of $5.42 million and approximately $38,128.00 worth of SafeMoon Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004785 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001568 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002178 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00016994 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001958 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000308 BTC.
SafeMoon Inu Coin Profile
SafeMoon Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. SafeMoon Inu’s official Twitter account is @SafemoonInu.
SafeMoon Inu Coin Trading
