Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Safety Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SAFT opened at $89.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.30. Safety Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $74.45 and a 1 year high of $99.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 11.93%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter J. Manning sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total transaction of $181,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safety Insurance Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 14,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Further Reading

