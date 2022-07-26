Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.12) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,676.91% and a negative return on equity of 27.23%. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.64) EPS. On average, analysts expect Sage Therapeutics to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $34.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.06 and its 200 day moving average is $35.24. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $47.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on SAGE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.31.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director George Golumbeski bought 8,000 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $251,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $251,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after buying an additional 8,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

