Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Buys 783 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 151.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in American Express by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,352 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after acquiring an additional 42,792 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 421.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 226,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $36,994,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $153.79 on Tuesday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The firm has a market cap of $115.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.45.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.90%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

