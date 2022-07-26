Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 13.6% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $363.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.24 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $359.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.11.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.