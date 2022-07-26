Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 28.4% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $82.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $144.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.38. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MS. Barclays decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

