Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Makes New $29,000 Investment in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Lear during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 81.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Lear from $203.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lear from $163.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Lear from $163.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.27.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $142.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.95. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $118.38 and a 1-year high of $195.43.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.85%.

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total value of $828,813.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,767.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 2,659 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total value of $359,337.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,387.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total value of $828,813.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,097 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,767.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,240 shares of company stock worth $2,797,188. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

