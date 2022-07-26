Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 589.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.30.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $32.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.23. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.63 and a 52 week high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.40%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

