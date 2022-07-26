Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Takes Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVB. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $231.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.50.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 0.4 %

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $197.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.92. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.35 and a 52 week high of $259.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.10%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

