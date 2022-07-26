Sartorius Stedim Biotech (EPA:DIM) Given a €470.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €470.00 ($479.59) target price on Sartorius Stedim Biotech (EPA:DIMGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €464.00 ($473.47) price objective on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a report on Friday.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of DIM opened at €359.60 ($366.94) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €314.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €337.80.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Company Profile

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

