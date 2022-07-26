Savix Achieves Market Cap of $59,346.94 (SVX)

Savix (SVX) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Savix coin can now be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00003868 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Savix has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. Savix has a total market capitalization of $59,346.94 and approximately $884.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Savix alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,052.81 or 1.00105828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006171 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003562 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002430 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00125354 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00029658 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004754 BTC.

Savix Coin Profile

Savix (SVX) is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 158,018 coins and its circulating supply is 72,954 coins. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org.

Savix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Savix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Savix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Savix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Savix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.