Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.83.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Schrödinger from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Schrödinger Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $31.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average of $28.77. Schrödinger has a 12-month low of $20.71 and a 12-month high of $71.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schrödinger

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.57 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 87.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.72%. Schrödinger’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Schrödinger will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 17,572 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,938,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,331,000 after acquiring an additional 654,146 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,587,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Schrödinger by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 38,125 shares during the last quarter. 62.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

