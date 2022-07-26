Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 119.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,433,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,866,249 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.55% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $256,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,627,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,811,000 after acquiring an additional 438,478 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,195,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,288,000 after buying an additional 113,716 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,837,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,464,000 after buying an additional 63,488 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 222.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,333,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,167,000 after buying an additional 1,610,731 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.0% during the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,105,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,526,000 after buying an additional 1,093,415 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHG opened at $61.89 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.23 and a fifty-two week high of $84.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.09.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

