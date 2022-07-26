Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 162.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,932 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $11,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 58,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,502,000 after purchasing an additional 15,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.10. The stock had a trading volume of 9,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,018. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.23 and a 1-year high of $84.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.09.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

