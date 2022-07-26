Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stock Position Raised by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,242,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,261 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 8.3% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Financial Advisory Service Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $88,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHV stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.43. 301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,198. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.51 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.31.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.