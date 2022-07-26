Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 98.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 589.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.02. 12,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,393,223. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.60 and a 1-year high of $57.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.60.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

