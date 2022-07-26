Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Sandy Cove Advisors LLC

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 66,475,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,566,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,460 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,356,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,551,000 after purchasing an additional 485,650 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,378,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,572 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,838,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,510,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,507 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $46.84 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $57.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.06.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

