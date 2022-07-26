Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 108.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 397,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,700 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $18,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,633,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,994 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 133.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,558,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,199 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,557,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,711 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,409,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,762,000 after buying an additional 796,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 168.6% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,187,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,247,000 after buying an additional 745,536 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.34. 2,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,127. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.21.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

