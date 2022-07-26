Scotiabank Lowers Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target to C$2.50

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMMC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Copper Mountain Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Haywood Securities downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$5.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copper Mountain Mining presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$3.02.

Copper Mountain Mining Price Performance

Shares of CMMC traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,219,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,850. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.01. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.24 and a 12 month high of C$4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$267.24 million and a PE ratio of 4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Letitia Wong acquired 10,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.75 per share, with a total value of C$27,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 283,500 shares in the company, valued at C$779,625. In other Copper Mountain Mining news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 262,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.04, for a total transaction of C$536,360.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,899,745 shares in the company, valued at C$73,325,229.16. Also, Senior Officer Letitia Wong bought 10,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.75 per share, with a total value of C$27,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 283,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$779,625. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $144,820.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Further Reading

