Scotiabank Lowers Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Price Target to C$9.50

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Desjardins cut their target price on Fiera Capital from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Fiera Capital Price Performance

Shares of FRRPF remained flat at $7.17 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.74. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $9.59.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.