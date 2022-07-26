SEA (NYSE:SE) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Citigroup

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $156.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 92.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen cut their price target on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. CICC Research began coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.80.

NYSE:SE opened at $75.14 on Tuesday. SEA has a 1-year low of $54.06 and a 1-year high of $372.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 1.62.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.02. SEA had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SEA will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in SEA in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SEA in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SEA in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

