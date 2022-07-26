Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Rating Lowered by Fox Advisors

Fox Advisors lowered shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STX. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.85.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Seagate Technology stock opened at $76.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.98 and a 200-day moving average of $89.12. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $67.36 and a 52 week high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth $268,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 198.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 104,521 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,466,000 after acquiring an additional 69,458 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth $522,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Seagate Technology by 65.2% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 24,444 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,651 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth $540,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.