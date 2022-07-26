SENSO (SENSO) Market Capitalization Hits $11.37 Million

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 26th. SENSO has a total market cap of $11.37 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of SENSO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SENSO has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. One SENSO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000770 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SENSO alerts:

Sylo (SYLO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000018 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000141 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About SENSO

SENSO (SENSO) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2019. SENSO’s total supply is 715,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,269,127 coins. SENSO’s official Twitter account is @SensoriumGalaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here. SENSO’s official website is sensoriumxr.com.

SENSO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sensorium Corporation oversees the technological and business development of Sensorium Galaxy. The corporation supplies Sensorium Galaxy with events and experiences through top-tier global content partnerships.Consisting of professionals from a wide-array of fields, Sensorium’s management team guarantees that the technological collaboration and strategic partnerships are always directed toward attainment of Sensorium’s most relevant contribution to the virtual reality landscape—to make it fully social. SENSO token is the in-platform currency of Sensorium Galaxy.ERC20 SENSO token drives all value transactions within Sensorium Galaxy, an alternate universe that is being built in partnership with world-known artists, producers, and entertainment companies. Among them are the creator of the world-leading nightlife hubs Ushuaïa Ibiza and Hï Ibiza Yann Pissenem, and music and entertainment streaming service TIDAL owned by globally-acclaimed artists such as JAY-Z, Lil Wayne, Rihanna, Daft Punk and others.Sensorium Galaxy will go live in H1 2021. The technology was first introduced to the public in 2019 at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles. Sensorium expects to attract over 1,8 million users by the end of 2022 who would pay for access to the content exclusively with SENSO tokens. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SENSO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SENSO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SENSO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SENSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SENSO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.