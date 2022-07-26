Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (SEQI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.56 on August 26th

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON SEQI opened at GBX 88.40 ($1.07) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 93.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 98.52. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 82.90 ($1.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 114.60 ($1.38). The company has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,162.50.

In other Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund news, insider Robert Jennings acquired 2,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £1,983.90 ($2,390.24).

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

