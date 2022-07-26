Service Co. International (SCI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Service Co. International to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Service Co. International has set its FY22 guidance at $3.30-3.70 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.43%. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Service Co. International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Service Co. International Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $72.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.15. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $57.27 and a 1 year high of $72.90.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $394.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 12,153 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $841,230.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,067,880.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Service Co. International news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 22,800 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $1,579,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 128,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,661.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 12,153 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $841,230.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,067,880.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,216 shares of company stock worth $13,088,279 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,488,000 after buying an additional 104,551 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 903,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,499,000 after buying an additional 26,046 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 23.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 882,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,060,000 after buying an additional 166,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 661,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,553,000 after purchasing an additional 35,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 357,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 214,630 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

