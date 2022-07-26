Shadows Trading 10.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DOWS)

Shadows (DOWS) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Shadows has a market cap of $286,982.18 and $15,904.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Shadows has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Shadows coin can now be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,052.81 or 1.00105828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006171 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003562 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002430 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00125354 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00029658 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004754 BTC.

About Shadows

Shadows is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi.

Buying and Selling Shadows

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

