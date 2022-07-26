Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 9,119 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,119 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Brookfield Renewable worth $7,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter valued at $6,083,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 477.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares during the period. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

NYSE:BEPC opened at $38.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.22 and its 200 day moving average is $36.97. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -61.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Brookfield Renewable had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -206.45%.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

