Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,400 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $5,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of YUMC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,727,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,864,000 after acquiring an additional 455,108 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Yum China by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,754,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,029,000 after buying an additional 914,384 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Yum China by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,105,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,100,000 after buying an additional 2,608,921 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Yum China by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,555,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,926,000 after buying an additional 419,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 8,727,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,961,000 after acquiring an additional 153,585 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUMC opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $65.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

