Shell Asset Management Co. Grows Holdings in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,285,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333,560 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. owned about 0.27% of NexGen Energy worth $7,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Refined Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy in the first quarter worth $62,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its position in NexGen Energy by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

NexGen Energy Trading Up 6.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN:NXE opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.40, a current ratio of 12.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $6.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NexGen Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:NXE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NXE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised NexGen Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.75 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

NexGen Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.