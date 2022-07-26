Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,160,985.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at $11,160,985.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,671 shares of company stock valued at $888,117 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EL. Edward Jones upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.00.

NYSE:EL opened at $258.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.39. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.39 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The company has a market cap of $92.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.26%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

