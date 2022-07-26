Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,022 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,904 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $6,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 118,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,769,000. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 1.5 %

CFG stock opened at $37.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.17.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.35). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $47.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.