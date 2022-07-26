Sherritt International (S) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Sherritt International to post earnings of C$0.14 per share for the quarter.

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$34.10 million during the quarter.

Sherritt International Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TSE:S opened at C$0.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.60. Sherritt International has a 12-month low of C$0.31 and a 12-month high of C$0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$145.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50.

About Sherritt International

Several analysts recently weighed in on S shares. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.75 to C$0.60 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Sherritt International from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

