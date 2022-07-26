Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ: SHLS) recently:

7/25/2022 – Shoals Technologies Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $25.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/20/2022 – Shoals Technologies Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $31.00.

7/19/2022 – Shoals Technologies Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Shoals Technologies Group was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

6/20/2022 – Shoals Technologies Group had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $19.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/13/2022 – Shoals Technologies Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $21.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Shoals Technologies Group was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $16.00.

6/9/2022 – Shoals Technologies Group had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG to $27.00.

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Up 0.0 %

SHLS stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.09. 31,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,766. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $36.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.80 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.01.

Get Shoals Technologies Group Inc alerts:

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $67.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.97 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 179.10% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shoals Technologies Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $74,939.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 84,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,552.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Ty P. Daul acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,591 shares in the company, valued at $503,201.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $74,939.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 84,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHLS. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 90,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 43,073 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at $22,793,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at $44,294,000. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.